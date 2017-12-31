- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians not to lose hope despite the difficult and challenging times the nation went through in 2017, assuring that the President Muhammadu Buhari led government was not asleep, but working assiduously to address the challenges facing the nation.

National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said Nigerians must collectively look to the new year with renewed optimism and vigor as better and brighter days were around the corner for Nigerians.

In his new year message to Nigerians, Chief Oyegun said the task before Nigerians was converting the country’s potentials to greatness, adding that with the right ethics, morality, attitude and priorities, the nation will get out of the current societal morass sooner than expected.

He said: “Our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomes all Nigerians to the 2018 New Year.

“2017 was indeed an eventful, yet challenging one for many Nigerians. We thank Nigerians for their continuous support and prayers for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and indeed the Party. We urge Nigerians to collectively look to the New Year 2018 with renewed optimism and vigour. Brighter days are ahead of us.

“Indeed, the collective task before us is converting our country’s potential – derived from size, demography, human, and natural resources – to greatness. While the task may seem onerous, it is achievable.

“With the right ethics, morality, attitudes and priorities, we will get out of our current societal morass that has found expression in our economic challenges, bad politics, ethno-religious divisions and other negative aspects of our national life, sooner than sceptics believe is possible.

“We are acutely aware of our current national challenges, particularly on the economy. However, we assure Nigerians that the administration is not asleep, but working assiduously to address these challenges and meet the expectations of Nigerians. We remain focussed and solidly committed to delivering on our Party’s 2015 election promises which were largely hinged on curbing corruption, restoring the economy and the security of the nation.

“Happily, the President Buhari administration is making good progress and already delivering on many front such as restoring our country to its deserved standing among the comity of progressive nations; fighting corruption and repairing our value system; diversifying our economic revenue base, creating jobs and economic opportunities for Nigerians; bringing succor to the insurgency-ravaged North-East; reforming the oil, defence, pensions, and other critical sectors; creating a world-class transport system, among others.

“We can only downplay the ramifications of corruption at our peril. Corruption has for long enabled its perpetrators to divert resources for delivering development to the citizenry and as a result bred discontent, which religious bigots and ethnic jingoists take advantage of to create insecurity and other societal malaise. Therefore, the solution is the enthronement and entrenchment of quality and accountable leadership in governance.

“We should continue to support the administration’s development efforts for the country. The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) should be supported by all as a basis for realizing social inclusion objectives, such as employment generation and eradication of poverty and inequality.

“Such safety net initiatives as the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, conditional cash transfer scheme and N-Power will guarantee that the poor and vulnerable directly benefit from economic development.

“Let us join in the effort to build a more vibrant nation that every Nigerian will be proud of. Let us join and support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in the ongoing of task of building a new Nigeria for our progress, peace, unity and prosperity.

“Once again, our great Party sends warmest greetings to all Nigerians on the occasion of the 2018 New Year.”