The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (Senate), Sen Ita Enang, has said that every state of the federation will be treated fairly under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership irrespective of political ideology.

Speaking during the 2017 Ididep Day Celebration in his country home at Ididep in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, Enang noted that the president believes only in one Nigeria.

He reckoned that Buhari will do everything within his power to ensure the corporate existence of the country as an indivisible entity.

“President Muhammadu Buhari believes in one Federal Republic of Nigeria. He does not believe that any LGA or state should suffer.

“The FG will ensure that funds are adequately appropriated to all accordingly. Funds that are supposed to go to state governments are equally given to them.

“Therefore under the leadership of President Buhari, no state will be cheated,” he assured.

Enang appealed to Akwa Ibom people to support the present federal government, noting that the state had fared very well under Buhari leadership.

According to him, the federal government has approved the construction of Aba-Ekparakwa-Ette-Ikot Abasi Road in the 2018 budget to ease the transportation in the state and curb the rate of carnage on the road.

He added that rehabilitation and construction of Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene highway had also been captured in the budget, assuring that the road will be completed soon.

Enang urged his community people to embrace peace and togetherness, irrespective of their political affiliations to bring development and progress to the area.

Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Iniobong Essien, said that rebuilding the community was a collective effort.

Essien urged the people to put political differences behind them while seeking for the progress of Ididep community.

He said, “Political parties will come and go but Ididep community will remain.”

He warned the youth against vandalism of government infrastructure in the area, stressing that with the lean financial resources, the government will not replace infrastructure destroyed by vandals.

The 2017 Ididep Day celebration was organised by Mboho Nkaiso Ididep to honour deserving indigenes, create unity and enhance the development of the community.