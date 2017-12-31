- Advertisement -

The activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State do not bother the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia Central Senator, Chief Theodore Orji, a former two-term governor of the state, has said.

The senator spoke at his office in Umuahia, the state capital, when he received his senatorial constituents who paid him a Yuletide visit.

The senator distributed 600 bags of rice: 100 to each of the six local government area chapters in the district.

He urged the people to continue to support the PDP, predicting that the party would sustain its victory in future elections.

The visiting constituents passed a vote of confidence on the senator, endorsing him as the district’s candidate for the 2019 elections.

The motion for his adoption was moved by the Isiala Ngwa South LGA council chairman, Chief Ifeanyi Isikaku. It was supported by his Umuahia South counterpart, Mr. Obioma Eze Ogbulafor, with a pledge to purchase forms for the contest.