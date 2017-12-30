- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has congratulated members of the party in the state that were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as heads and members of boards of federal parastatals and commissions.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, also praised the President for considering members worthy of their appointments.

While calling on the new appointees to do Ekiti State proud in their new assignments, the party urged Buhari to consider Ekiti State for more appointments, including locating employment-generating projects in the state.

It said: “We congratulate our members for the honour done them and we believe that they will demonstrate the grit needed to showcase Ekiti State as a symbol of excellence in their various points of assignments.

“We also thank our leaders that made sure that Ekiti members of APC were not short-changed in the current exercise.

“While thanking our leaders for this feat, we hope that the beneficiaries of this great gesture will live to the expectations and trust reposed in them for their consideration for these appointments.”