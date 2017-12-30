- Advertisement -

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has said he decided to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the PDP in Edo State is still under the control of a cabal.

According to him, “the cabal is in charge of everything and your comments and contributions are not needed. They treat members like lepers as a result held the party hostage over the years and as a man who loves his freedom and development for our people, I cannot remain in a party where even as a member of the House of Representatives I am not invited for any meeting that will affect the welfare of my people.”

Agbonayinma who is representing Egor/Ikpoba Okhai Federal Constituency of Edo state, who spoke in Benin City, said further that “the essence of being in a political party is also to ensure the welfare of your people and that is why I am a lawmaker. Consequently, PDP has failed woefully in providing that for my people in Edo state and today Governor Godwin Obaseki is doing wonders in my state.

“Obaseki is building one of the best industrial parks in my constituency and I am happy about that. I am going to contribute my quota in the development of the state. Even a blind man can see what the governor is doing, it will be a sin against God and to mankind for anyone not to appreciate what Obaseki is doing to reposition Edo state.

“He has successfully continued where his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole started and any patriotic Edo indigene must join hands with the governor so that we can have good health system, roads and other basic needs of our people as the governor is making effort to provide all these in the three senatorial districts of the state.”