Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday said leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State only gain recognition from the Federal Government when they insult him.

He said apart from insulting him on the pages of newspaper and on electronic media, Rivers APC leaders have no political value in the state.

He spoke on Saturday when he received hundreds of APC decampees from Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said: “The only way they get recognition from the Federal Government is by insulting Wike. Apart from that, they are finished politically.

“They must tell Rivers people what they have attracted to the state. After two and half years, they are unable to attract any project”.

He said the Director General of NIMASA and Minister of Transportation had nothing to show to Rivers people except their capacity to insult him.

The governor said his administration had used projects to silence critics, pointing out that more projects would come in 2018.

He said with the level of projects delivery in Rivers State, it would be difficult for anyone to rig elections in the state.

“If you attempt to rig elections here, then you rig your life. You can’t rig election and go free. It is not possible. You want to steal somebody’s vote, anything you see, take it. Robbery is robbery.

“Instead of using resources to execute projects, they are keeping the money to bribe military and police for rigging,” he said.

The governor wondered why the APC Federal Government was unable to organise a peaceful and credible election.

He announced that the state would hold local government election in 2018.

On the defection, Governor Wike commended the APC decampees and assured them that they would enjoy equal opportunities with existing PDP members.

The Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, welcomed the APC defectors, saying they would contribute to more victories of the PDP in the state.

Also speaking, Senator Adewari Pepple said the defection was due to outstanding performance of Governor Wike which attracted the APC members.

Responding, Arthur Jaja, Chairman of APC Caucus in Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area, said the Governor Wike’s qualities convinced them on the need to defect.

He said their defection signalled the death of APC in the Local Government Area.

Also speaking, President, Vanguard of Opobo Nation (VON), said the defection marks a new dawn in the politics of the area, according to a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, special assistant on electronic media to the Rivers State Governor.