The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday congratulated the Liberian President-elect, George Weah, on his victory in what it described as “keenly contested Presidential election.’’

A statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, also congratulated all Liberians for a peaceful and successful transition.

The peaceful transition according to the party is a testimony that democracy has taken firm roots not only in Liberia but also on the African continent.

“Equally commendable is the commitment of the Liberian National Electoral Commission for its internal reforms that paved the way for a credible election in consonant with the wishes and aspirations of the people.’’

Ologbondiyan said that Nigeria as a leader in the West African Sub-region, especially during the PDP rule, played key role in ensuring the political stability in Liberia.

He said that Nigeria must continue to show direction by ensuring the consolidation of democratic practices and culture both at home and in other countries in the sub-region.

The PDP urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to ensure credible elections in 2019, by insulating the commission from external interference.

Ologbondiyan also urged the commission to ensure that it “weeds out all

compromised officials’’, who could be used by undemocratic forces to try to subvert the will of the people.

“Finally, we urge Nigerians to join in strengthening our democratic practice through active participation in political education and mobilisation to ensure an enduring electoral process’’.