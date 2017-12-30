- Advertisement -

Chairmen under the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku for the 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections.

The state chairman of the association, who is also the Chairman of Maiyama Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Andarai, made this disclosure to newsmen on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He explained that the body endorsed President Buhari and Governor Bagudu due to their achievements recorded at national and at the state level and after thorough consultations with their party supporters at the grassroots.

According to him, “the leadership of the APC in the state has benefited from the good governance of Gov Atiki Bagudu and President Muhammadu Bahari.

“We, in Kebbi, are farmers, we support any policy that places high premium on agriculture. APC leadership from the national and state levels came up with the agriculture revolution policy, from which we have benefited immensely.

“The economic status of farmers in the state has improved and we will ensure the continuation of the APC leadership at the state and the national levels,” he said.

The association appealed to the President Buhari and Governor Bagudu to accept their endorsement, saying, “Kebbi people will not be happy if our endorsement is not accepted”.