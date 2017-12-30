- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government for throwing some 7.74 million Nigerians into joblessness and unemployment in two years.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP counselled the Federal Government and APC not to issue any New Year message to Nigerians, since they have not fulfilled any of the promises contained in their previous messages.

The party said Nigerians have become overstretched by what it called “the litany of woes visited on them in the last two years by the APC government,” stressing that it would be “the height of callousness for the party and its government to spew another round of propaganda and false hope in the name of new year messages.”

It read in part: “What else would they tell Nigerians, apart from inventing new lies and propaganda, as they had always done, particularly at the turn of each New Year?

“Every New Year, since 2016, the APC and its Federal Government have been reeling out heaps of promises which they had no intentions to fulfill. Now they are warming up to reel out fresh ones in January 2018.

“What is the need of their yearly assurances when the only thing we see is an arrogant government plunging the nation into economic recession and visiting the citizens with the worst forms of untold hardship.