Chekwas Okorie, national Chairman of the United Progressives Party, UPP, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a big disappointment.

Okorie said the nation’s leader has failed Nigerians in the area of national unity, fairness and Justice.

In a chat, Okorie said the current government has not achieved 40 percent of its annual budget since assuming power.

Speaking on Buhari’s second term ambition, he said “it would become a tragedy if he ever comes back. I have never minced words in saying this.”

“This is a man I have supported in the past but I must tell you that President Buhari is a very big disappointment in every aspect whether it is in the aspect of national unity, fairness and justice to all or even in efficient administration. The government is most lethargic.

“Since Buhari came, no budget has achieved 40 per cent implementation and his first term is coming to an end. A third force has become more inevitable for especially those of us who want this country to survive.

“And I as an Igbo man have more reason than any other person to want Nigeria to survive and I have my reasons. That is why a third force is inevitable.

“Let all Nigerians pray that it succeeds; meetings are going on and realignment of forces are going on and I can tell you that I am not outside of those meetings.

“We do believe that when the third force comes, it would be remarkably different from everything the PDP and APC that are two sides of the same coin.”