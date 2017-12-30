- Advertisement -

The members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, loyal to the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the party in Edo state next Friday, January 5, 2018 declare formally for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a rally scheduled to hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City.

It was learnt that the defectors will be led by former governorship aspirant of the PDP in the 2016 governorship election, Mr Matthew Iduoriyeke-mwen.

Mr Ehiozuwa Johnson, who is one of the leaders of the group in the state, had defected at the floor of the House of Representatives last week, citing what he described as abandonment and protracted crisis in the PDP as reasons for his action.

The state Secretary of the APC, Mr Lawrence Okah, who disclosed this yesterday said ¨the rally is called mother of all rallies because we will be sweeping the remnants of PDP in Edo state that day. The event will attract leaders of our party across the country including the leader of the APC in Edo state and former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

¨We want to tell Nigerians that we have no PDP in Edo state. We are going to receive the remnants of the PDP across the three senatorial districts of the state and that will be the end of the party here. We are going to use that rally to usher in a new political year which will be very crucial for the APC in the state¨ he stated.