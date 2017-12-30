- Advertisement -

The press unit of the Delta Government House on Friday released the statement below saying thousands of members of the All Progressives Congress in the state defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Read the statement below:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emptied into the state ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party as over 5000 of the APC faithful decamped to the PDP in Ika North East local government area.

The decampees led by APC chieftain, Ebenezer Obiazorkwo, and other seven APC ward chairmen in Ika North East were received by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, during a PDP meeting held at Ute Okpu.

The movement of the decampees, numbering over 5000, to the PDP, Mr. Ebenezer said, marked the final death of their former party in the local government area.

He said the area collectively decided to follow light, truth and the state governor who he said has shown leadership style that has brought peace, unity and development across the state.

He, alongside other ward leaders, assured the state governor of their total loyalty and promised never to return to Egypt in their political journey

The governor, receiving the defectors, assured them that they had made the best decision and that the PDP would ensure everyone is given the same treatment and allowed to operate at the same playing ground..

The governor assured Deltans of more dividends of democracy, saying more benefits will come to Deltans in 2018.

He urged the people to continue to support his administration.