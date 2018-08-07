Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, and 48 other senators on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The senators in a two-page letter appended to by all the 49 lawmakers affirmed their support for the current leadership of the Senate.

They stated emphatically that they were against any move to impeach both Saraki and Ekweremadu.

Those who signed the Pro-Saraki letter include Senators Barnabas Gemade , Dino Melaye, Ben Murray-bruce, Sam Egwu and Ademola Adeleke.

Others are Senators Rafiu Ibrahim, Shaba Lafiagi, Abiodun Olujinmi, Philip Aduda, Salau Ogembe, Attai Aidoko, Sukeiman Adokwe and Samuel Anyawu.