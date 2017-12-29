- Advertisement -

Former Governor of Ekiti State, and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said that the present Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, may not be a free man after the expiration of his tenure due to the level of looting he orchestrated

Fayemi made the statement while addressing newsmen at his Isan-Ekiti country home shortly after hosting APC leaders from across the state.

The minister described the panel of enquiry inaugurated by Gov. Ayo Fayose to probe his administration as a kangaroo one, revealing that it was an attempt to smear his reputation and render him unpopular by the PDP-led government.

“Fayose’s stock in trade is lying against someone to score political gains.

“They started with the probe of N852 million UBEC fund and when they knew they could not go far, they started concocting lies and said I looted N17 billion.

“Let us wait and see who will go to jail between Fayose and I.

”I have been out of office and I am still moving free, but I am sure he won’t be able to walk free on the streets after losing immunity because of the way he ran the state aground.”

Fayemi said Nigerians would ensure that PDP didn’t return to power because of the high level of looting it perpetrated while in the saddle.