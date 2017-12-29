- Advertisement -

A youth group in the South-South geo-political zone, Nigerian Youths Project 2019, NYP, has opened a campaign office for the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The body also urged Atiku to declare his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, promising that the group would purchase his (Atiku’s) nomination form.

The body, established to actualise Atiku’s presidential ambition, made the disclosures in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, while officially flagging off the South-South zone of NYP and unveiling of the campaign office on Olu Obasanjo Road, Port Harcourt.

Speaking, the National Coordinator of NYP, Alhaji Orlu Nyekachi, said the call was based on Atiku’s track records in business and his leadership qualities while serving in the capacity of vice president.

Nyekachi expressed sadness that the present administration after much promises, had failed the nation, claiming that the only northern candidate that could turn around the fortunes and economy of the nation if voted into power, is Atiku.

He said: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is seen as a threat to the ambition of the APC-led government to hold unto power in 2019. As a group, we have conducted an opinion pool of all the northern elites who have indirectly or directly shown interest to run for the presidency in 2019 in both the PDP and APC including the incumbent president and we discovered that Atiku stands as the best option.

“The Nigerian Youths Project 2019 therefore urge Atiku Abubakar to declare his ambition to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of PDP.”