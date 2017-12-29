- Advertisement -

A former Ondo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the immediate past administration, Mr. Femi Adekanmbi, was arrested by the men of the state police command in Owo, headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday.

Adekanmbi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, is said to be a loyalist to former governor Olusegun Mimiko and the party leader in Owo community.

According to a source, the PDP chieftain was arrested by security operatives a few hours to the annual thanksgiving he organised and the inauguration of a water fountain he constructed in the town.

The source said, “The arrest of the former commissioner almost caused crisis in the town as his political followers were accusing the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, for the arrest of their leader a few hours to the inauguration of the newly constructed water fountain.”

Speaking with journalists at the State Criminal Investigation Department office, in Akure, Adekanmbi also accused the state governor of allegedly being the mastermind of this arrest.

He said, “This is a clear case of political vendetta and an attempt to silence political opponents. This is not about political gathering or rally, but we only planned the annual thanksgiving which has been in existence for over 10 years.

“No arrest or intimidation can silence me and my followers. This will not affect my love for my people and the urge to bring development to the ancient town of Owo. I am ready to work hand in hand with any individual or organisation toward developing Owo town irrespective of the political beliefs or leaning.”

Adekanmbi said he was surprised when he was referred to the state CID, explaining that his arrest was in connection with a petition written against him over a fracas in Owo last November.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, denied the arrest of the former commissioner by the command, saying he was only invited to clear the air on certain issues.

Joseph assured the people that the PDP chieftain would be released as soon as the command was through with its findings.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, described Adekambi’s allegation against the governor as unfounded and untrue.

Olowolabi added, “The governor is too busy with developmental projects and programmes for the people of the state than to engage in political vendetta.

“Akeredolu is a politician who believes in equality, justice and fair play and would not engage in such kind of politics or political vendetta.

“If Adekanmbi has been invited by the state police command, he should try and honour the invitation rather than pointing fingers towards the direction of the state governor.

“Let him clear his name and tell the police what he knows about what he was invited for.”