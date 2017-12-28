- Advertisement -

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to find lasting solutions to the recurring incidence of fuel scarcity bedevilling the country.

National chairman of the party, Engr Yabagi Sani, in a statement, described as shameful the recurring situation at fuel stations in the country, in spite of the earlier promise by the APC to put an end to it in its electoral promise.

The ADP chairman declared that two years after the present administration came to office, ‘’queues are back and government remains helpless with evidence that nothing concrete had been done to permanently solve the problem.’’

The ADP chairman also expressed concern over a statement attributed to Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) and not the government was paying subsidy at this time and asked whether NNPC is different from government.

“Who is responsible for the shameful handling of the Fuel Crisis and on whose behalf is NNPC doing business,?’’ he queried.

Engr. Sani Yabagi further submitted that ‘’it is a shame that this government is still faced with the option of having to approve increment in pump price or pay subsidy.

“I think the government should be responsible enough to admit its failures and frustrations instead of giving excuses on the past and pointing fingers at the opposition.

‘’We at the ADP indeed sympathize with Nigerians who had to go through untold hardship to rejoin their families at Christmas; The Party is aware many Nigerians may have to sell personal effects to return to work now or in January.

“It is our hope that the APC government will apologize and proffer solutions in the 13 months remaining before the curtain is drawn on their tenure.’’