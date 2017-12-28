- Advertisement -

A former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has charged Nigerians not to base their judgment of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the current petroleum situation in the country, noting that the president has not disappointed Nigerians.

Dr Fayemi told newsmen in his Isan-Ekiti home in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, that “what we are witnessing is just a normal curve in the life of any administration,” saying “we will get over it and move on, but largely, President has not disappointed Nigerians.”

Fayemi, who is the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, also said the people should ignore the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its bid to return to power, saying the attempt being made by the PDP to reclaim power in 2019 was “a plot to continue to loot the country.”

Fayemi said Nigerians would ensure that PDP didn’t return to power because of the high level of looting it perpetrated while in the saddle.

Fayemi, who didn’t say categorically whether he is still nursing governorship ambition, said the APC is incurably committed to making sure that Ekiti rejoins the league of developing states by ensuring that the party wins the 2018 governorship poll.

“What the PDP want to come back and do is stealing. The options for Nigerians in 2019 is to either return to the old age of criminalisation and brigandage by voting for the PDP because nothing to convince Nigerians that they have changed with the shenanigans that characterised their national convention and poor performances by their governors.

“Up till now, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his henchmen have not apologized for how they ran the country aground. So, there is nothing to suggest that PDP remains a credible alternative to APC in 2019,” he said.

Fayemi discountenanced the attacks by his political adversaries that he had not used his ministerial position for the benefit of the state, saying: “what I have done is measurable and clear. This government has begun the construction of a federal secretariat and housing estate in Ekiti and the rail line was extended to this state in the FG’s proposal due to my intervention.

“Four thousand Ekiti indigenes are benefitting from N-Power and very soon it will go up to 12,000. The proposal for kaolin exploration in Ekiti has just been completed that of the bauxite will begin soon.

“President Buhari’s government is planning to set up a cottage industry in Ekiti for the sake of the solid minerals exploration and I have enlisted small-scale miners around Ijero Ekiti for them to be able to benefit from the N5b loan set up by the Bank of Industry,” he revealed.

The Minister described the panel of inquiry inaugurated by Governor Ayodele Fayose to probe his administration as a kangaroo one, revealing that it was an attempt to smear his reputation and render him unpopular by the PDP-led government.

“Fayose’s stock in trade is lying against someone to score political gains. They started with the probe of N852 million UBEC fund and when they knew they could not go far, they started concocting lies and said I looted N17 billion.

“Let us wait and see who will go to jail between Fayose and I. I have been out of office and I am still moving free, but I am sure he won’t be able to walk free on the streets after losing immunity because of the way he had run the state aground,” he stated.