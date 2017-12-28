- Advertisement -

Senate Committee Chairman, Kabiru Gaya, representing the Kano South constituency of Kano State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said all uncompleted projects will be completed during President Muhammadu Buhari second term.

Sen. Gaya who spoke to State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Buhari, on Thursday.

Sen. Gaya, who said he was at the Presidential Villa to thank President Buhari for his recent visit to Kano State and also for allocating about N165 billion to the Abuja-Kano road, said the current administration’s works have increased steadily and contractors have returned to sites.

The Federal Executive Council had, at its second meeting in December, approved the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria to Kano road project at the cost of N155.7 billion.

“So on road projects we have to thank President Buhari for putting extra efforts and may Allah continue to give him good health and strength to continue. I know he is going to commission some projects in 2018 and those not completed will be completed during his second term.”

“We are also very happy that he has awarded the road projects from Kano to Abuja which will cost N165 billion, that is a plus. And also being that I am the chairman of works Committee, no government for the past 16 years has been able to put so much money on road project like this government.

“The budget of 2011 and 2014 it was only N26 billion that was allocated for works but in 2016 when President Buhari came in we had a budget of over N200 billion for works and in 2017 we have over N400 billion and for 2018 we have about N500 billion for works.

“So we are rehabilitating our roads and those that were abandoned for years the contractors have gone back to site. I have gone round 26 states of the federation as Chairman Senate Committee on Works, it is remaining the states in the south west and three states in the north west for me to visit. We have seen that work are going on, in some places there are issues of payment but the contractors are back to site because the president has ordered for them to be paid and I’m sure payment to contractors commenced last week and will continue till next week.”