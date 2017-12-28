- Advertisement -

Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) has appealed to the people of Ogun State and Nigerians in general, to continue to endure the lingering fuel scarcity in the country and have faith in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to provide lasting slution to the menace.

Sen. Adeola also said that the Federal Government was not insensitive to the suffering the scarcity has brought on the people of the country.

Speaking to journalists at his annual end-of-year party for his constituents and other well-wishers at his Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State-home, the senator said the scarcity coming at the time it did was regrettable, adding that he was, however, happy that the effects of the scarcity is wearing out with supplies of the commodity gradually returning to normal in Lagos and elsewhere.

“I share in the pains that we all went through as a result of the fuel scarcity during Christmas with untold hardship and unforeseen expenses for families across the nation.But I am glad that the situation is gradually returning to normal with the disappearance of fuel queues at filling stations in Lagos metropolis. I am sure the same situation will soon replicate across the nation” he stated.

He, however, expressed happiness at the massive turn out of supporters at the party which has now become a tradition with his constituents, adding that not even the fuel scarcity could dampen his gratefulness to God and his constituents for seeing them to another end of the year with the usual empowerment programme and his dutiful representation at the Senate.

He also commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for his delivery of democracy dividend in terms of numerous development projects in Lagos West and across Lagos State stressing that as the largest Senatorial district in Nigeria with highest number of voters in Lagos State, the district need more infrastructure development for it teeming population of over 12 million citizens.

The senator called on his constituents to continue to support the governor of the state and ensure they doubled the votes they gave him (Ambode) in the last election in 2019, adding that they should also continue to be loyal to APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and APC.

The party, which was preceded by Christian and Muslim prayers, was attended by APC leaders from Lagos West as well as supporters from Ogun State who came in their numbers to solidarise with the senator that is making waves in Ogun State.