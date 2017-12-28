- Advertisement -

A coalition of Nigerian politicians, under the aegis of Atiku For President, on Wednesday called on former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to declare his presidential ambition on or before January 1, 2018.

According to the group, the best New Year gift Atiku could give to Nigerians would be to “wake them up in the morning of January 1, 2018 and announce his intention to seek the highest office in the land in 2019.”

The AFP said it had the mandate to mobilise at least four million youths to vote for Atiku in the 2019 election.

The position of the organisation was contained in a statement by its convener, Abdulrahman Abdulraheem and National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Uchele Oguche.

The AFP said, “Our core mandate is to mobilise two million Nigerian youths with permanent voter cards, who also have the capacity to mobilise at least one friend or relative with PVCs to vote for Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 Presidential election.

“We, the youths of this nation, have chosen Atiku as our next president and we are ready to move round every corner of the world with him like an unstoppable train to actualise this mandate.

“We hereby use this historic moment to call on the Waziri Adamawa to declare for President on or before January 1, 2018 so that this extraordinary journey to rescue our dear country from its gradual decent into the status of a failed state can begin in earnest.”

It added, “The best New Year gift he can give Nigerians, who have been at the receiving end of the hideous irresponsibility of the APC-led administration, is to wake them up in the morning of January 1, 2018 and announce his intention to seek the highest office in the land in 2019.”

Abdulraheem described the AFP as a group of young, vibrant, cerebral and articulate grassroots politicians with formidable structures in all the 8,810 wards, 774 local government areas and 36 states of the federation as well as Abuja for the purpose of advancing Atiku’s presidential bid.