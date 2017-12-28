- Advertisement -

A group drawn from the South West, Yoruba Solidarity Alliance, YSA, has picked the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo to battle president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Adeniyi Femi, said Dankwambo is the most marketable presidential material for the PDP.

According to them, the 55-year-old governor is the only one who can represent the interest of the youth and defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The group said Nigerians have since lost faith in the APC-led Federal Government.

The group said, “Nigerians have evidently become disillusioned as a result of countless broken promises of the APC.

“Only a man of known performance and integrity like Ibrahim Dankwambo can readily appeal to the electorate during the 2019 presidential election.

“Now that the ruling party has demonstrated its inability to offer better governance, PDP cannot afford to seek the trust of Nigerians once again with any serial presidential candidate that is bogged down with moral burden and encumbrance of corruption.

“It is amply evident that the long suffering Nigerians have had enough of gerontocracy while majority of them are prepared to do away with this unworkable idea in 2019.

“What the nation needs at this time of untold economic hardship and insecurity is a much younger president who is fresh with new ideas and innovative concepts and Dankwambo is the only way out in 2019 especially with his proven achievements.”