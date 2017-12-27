- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as Nigeria’s elected president has been described as divine mandate.

Victor Oye, the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), says God unleashed Buhari on Nigerians either to re-direct or chastise them.

Speaking in Awka on Tuesday, Oye said: “Buhari is on a divine mandate; it is either God brought him to re-direct us or to chastise us as He did to the Israelites in their days of yore.”

He posited that Nigerian leaders need support from the following, as every leader has a predestined purpose.

Describing the outgoing year as generally impressive on security and economy, he posited that 2018 would be challenging and called on Nigerians to brace up for tough times.

According to him, [2018] being a year preceding a general election, there would be heightened tension in the country.

He charged President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to prevent untoward occurrences.

“Nigerians should gird their loins and be ready for the task ahead. (Year) 2018 is going to be tough, politically, economically, socially and otherwise.

“Politicians will get more money, more arms; there will be more tension preparatory to the election.

“President Buhari and the security agencies have a lot of work to do to ensure that the security of this country is maintained, so that it will not affect the country adversely.

“I pray nothing bad will happen. May God give us humane and kind-hearted leaders in this country and not those who masquerade as people’s messiah.”