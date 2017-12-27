- Advertisement -

As part of activities to mark the Christmas celebration, the senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly, Stella Oduah, has fed over 12,000 of her constituents.

Oduah who went home to celebrate the Yuletide with her constituents distributed food items and other gift items to over 12,000 members of her constituency in Anambra North.

Oduah said that the gesture was primarily aimed at alleviating the sufferings of her constituents who she said were predominantly peasant farmers and fishermen.

She said that although she was currently training over 1000 of her constituents to be self sufficient in various fields of agriculture, there was still need to give as Christmas was a season for giving.

The senator used the opportunity to call on wealthy Indigenes of Anambra state and all Igbo’s to bring some of their wealth home and invest in their people.

She said that the poverty level in the State and in the South East will alleviate tremendously if all wealthy Igbos invest at least 10 per cent of their wealth in their home towns.

“Christmas is a time to give to the poor and to those who are less privileged, it is not a time to show off your wealth or to oppress.

“That is why i keep saying that we must take the campaign on Aku Lue Uno more seriously. We must bring our wealth home to impact on our people.

“Statistically, one out of every four industries belongs to an individual from Anambra and one out of every importer or exporter is from Anambra.

“We also know that one out of every five successful business man or woman is from Anambra.

“Can you imagine the magnitude of that investment of we can just channel just 10 per cent of that home.’

“We would create massive employment, we would create massive mentorship for the young ones and we would have a society that will be the envy of all.

“So my advocacy is to encourage all Anambarians, all South Easterners to think backwards (home) on their investments.

“I am not saying uproot your industries, i am saying start divesting and think homewards so that our people can feel your impact and so that our people can grow.

“It is only by doing that that you can in all conscience say that you are a wealthy man because it is only by doing that that you can say yes i am an igbo man and i have made it.

“In my book you haven’t made it if you haven’t invested what you have invested outside in your community.

Oduah called on her constituents to take the training seriously so that they can make the best use of the empowerment to get themselves out of poverty.