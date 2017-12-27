- Advertisement -

The senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, has said he is yet to declare his political ambition for 2019 and that he is in no way responsible for the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Sen. Abe was reacting to insinuations and allegations in some quarters that his political ambition was dividing the APC in the state.

He maintained that he was only reciprocating to the wishes of some individuals, who feel he was qualified for a particular position.

The federal lawmaker made the clarification, on Wednesday, during his visit to Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that at the appropriate time, he would inform the people of his interest.

He stressed that the future of State was beyond the politics of the day, emphasising that Rivers is not a conquered State and no individual should see himself or herself as more relevant than others.

Sen. Abe advocated for all-inclusive leadership, where everyone would be part of decision making process for the State.

His words, “Today in Rivers State, if you don’t have any politician to help you, you don’t get anything. If some people feel they can use money to control the people that kind of calculation is bound to fail.

“We need to think of what to do for our State to bring back the glory of the State. Every Rivers man matters and his view is important. You know that I am not destroying APC in Rivers State because it is not in my character.”

“We are in Rivers State; nobody has conquered the State. This is a nobody-conquered State. Rivers State is not a conquered territory, and it will not be conquered because Rivers State belongs to the people. It is not by the amount of money you know have”, he stated.

Earlier, a former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, who addressed members of APC in the area, insisted that internal party democracy is the possible means of sustaining the party.

Nwuche blamed the leadership of APC in the State for the hunger and level of unemployment among members of the party, saying that the narrative would have been changed, if the leaders had given appointments to members.

He urged APC members to support the clamour for “Abe for 2019 governorship”, because the senator was qualified to aspire for any elective position in the country.