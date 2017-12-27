- Advertisement -

Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will rule Nigeria for a very long time both in the state and at national level.

Okorocha made the remark while dismissing plans by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to retake power in 2019.

He urged members of the party to remain steadfast and be proud of the party.

In a statement, the governor called on leaders and members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state “to remain steadfast and also be proud that their party is in power both in the state and at the federal level.

“The governor equally told the party members to be boastful of the monumental achievements of the party’s administration in the state which have exceeded all that the administrations before him had achieved.

“He assured the party members that APC would retain power in the state and at the national level for a long time and urged them to disregard the claims by other parties that they would return to power in 2019.

“The governor also celebrated Christmas for the party officials at the state, local government and ward levels with cash, and told them to continue to work for the progress of the party because APC is in power to retain it with visible achievements.”