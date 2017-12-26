- Advertisement -

A former Minister for Sports and one of the National Chairmanship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party at the last National Convention of the party, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, on Tuesday described the news that he was behind the newly formed splinter group, Fresh PDP, as false and unreasonable.

Adedoja said it was true that he sued the party on the ground that his name was omitted from the ballot papers during the convention, but he has not dumped the party for any other pne.

Adedoja, who spoke while addressing his teeming supporters across the country, led by Prince Ibrahim Jalingo, who visited him in his Ikolaba, Ibadan, Oyo State country home, urged the leadership of the party to avoid impunity for its progress.

According to him, entreaties were being made by prominent Nigerians for dialogue with him, but he needed to consult his followers to decide the way forward.

He said: “I am not a member of the fresh PDP.

“My political future is dented with the omission of my name from the ballot papers at the convention and I need to clear it.

“The struggle to fight for the right thing in PDP is my contribution to survival of democracy in Nigeria and PDP as the greatest party in the whole of Africa.”

Adedoja therefore urged his supporters to continue supporting the course of PDP, saying his going to court was not to be controversial but to clear his name, which he has been building in both private and public sectors for many decades.

Reacting, Jalingo commended Adedoja for his steadfastness and commitment to the party, saying they were very happy to know that their boss never thought of dropping the party for unknown destination.