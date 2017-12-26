- Advertisement -

The People Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, has described the hike in petroleum price and its immediate effect of increase in transportation fare, as the Christmas gift which the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has given to Nigerians.

This was just as travellers in the state for the Yuletide had expressed frustration caused by the hike in fuel pump price and the 100 percent increase in the transportation.

Rivers State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Samuel Nwanosike, who spoke, on Tuesday, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, on the heels of the hike, said the fuel crisis witnessed across the country, was a calculated attempt by Federal Government to punish Nigerians during the festive period.

Nwanosike said: “The long queues we see today, at our filling stations, and the hike in the price of fuel and increase in transportation, are indications that this present administration has failed Nigerians.

“After Nigerians voted for them, they have given us pain and hardship as gift, when we are to celebrate. There is hunger and suffering in the land and the people are not happy. Nigerians are hungry and in pain”.

He, however, noted that the economy of the State needs serious attention and commended Governor Nyesom Wike, for being prudent in using the resources.

According to him, Governor Wike has brought tremendous infrastructural development across the State, with people-oriented projects.