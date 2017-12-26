- Advertisement -

A former Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gwajo-Gwajo was Speaker for eight years between 2007 and 2015.

Speaking at a ceremony at his Mai’Adua Local Government areas, on Monday, Gwajo-Gwajo said he was moving to the APC along with about 4,000 of his supporters from the area.

He cited what he described as significant progress of the APC administration in the state as a motivating factor which spurred him and his supporters to take the decision to join the ruling party.

According to him, the Governor Aminu Bello administration has since 2015 worked in various critical sectors to impact on the people of the entire state.

The former Speaker listed the areas to include, health care, education, arguing that, “we have seen the sense of direction and commitment for progress by the APC and decided to join the party to enable us contribute our quota for the development of the state and the country as a whole.”

In his address to welcome the new members to the APC, Masari urged them to feel at home as he described their defection as a, “clear indication that the APC has begun to wax stronger in the state.

“The APC is totally committed to internal democracy as to win the confidence of the electorate and thank you for believing in the party and I assure you that you will be treated as one family.”

The APC state Chairman, Alhaji Shittu a. Shittu, earlier in his address said that, “we have been receiving defectors into our party but this is the first time in the history of our great party in the state that we fished a big fish. “APC is a blessing to Nigerians, it has become the party for all. In APC everybody is equal, all will be treated equally and fairly.”