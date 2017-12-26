- Advertisement -

Aminu Masari, Katsina state governor, says 65 percent of the political appointments made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) “were allocated to the youth”.

Masari made the statement in an interview with NAN on Monday.

He said the APC aims to reposition Nigeria by creating leaders that would champion the positive cause of the nation.

“About 65 percent of our political appointments were allocated to the youth,” he was quoted as saying.

The governor also described the recent defection of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as an exercise in futility.

He said Atiku’s defection would not in anyway affect the electoral success of the APC.

Masari said the “era of do or die politics was over as individual character and his performance speak for him in a political warfare, not unnecessary pride and display of wealth”.

He said APC in the state and federal levels would not be deterred by elitist tendencies, adding that “we are set to receive more defectors into the party by next year as many influential members of the opposition would be joining us soon”.

He said the party was willing and ready to accept and accommodate any individual who sought to defect into its fold, stressing politics was a game of number.

He said his administration had, in the last two years, constructed many roads, schools, hospitals and intensified efforts on security in the state.