- Advertisement -

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adedayo Adeyeye, has urged the new National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus, to end impunity and foster internal democracy.

Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday, also urged him to end imposition of candidates and godfatherism in the party.

According to the statement signed by the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM)’s Director of Media, Niyi Ojo, the erstwhile PDP spokesman said next year’s PDP governorship primary in Ekiti State is a litmus test for Secondus’ leadership capacity.

Ojo said: “We believe that his victory at the national convention was a sign of good things to manifest in PDP, such as total end to impunity and imposition of candidates.

“The new era should witness the birth of internal democracy and an end to godfatherism in our party. Prince Secondus has a litmus test with the forthcoming governorship primary election in Ekiti State early next year.

“A level laying field should be created for all aspirants without any undue advantage to any person no matter how highly placed. This is a task that must be accomplished for PDP to have formidable fronts to confront general elections.”