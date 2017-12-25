- Advertisement -

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Sunday attended the thanksgiving service organised in honour of All Progressives Congresss, APC, lawmaker, Mr Barry Mpigi, House of Representatives member representing, Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, advising Rivers politicians, irrespective of political affiliation, to embrace a common platform to attract federal projects to the state.

Governor Wike said that the united front is needed to challenge the current situation where the APC Federal Government deliberately denies the State her benefits, despite the state’s contributions to the wealth of the country.

Speaking during the event, Governor Wike said all politicians should place Rivers development ahead of their political affiliation.

He said while the APC Federal Government institutes ‘fluid projects’ in Rivers, it funds projects in Northern states.

He said: “My coming here today tells you that in unity, we will have development. Let us put heads together to understand that anything that will bring development to Ogoni, all of us, should do it.

“It doesn’t matter the political party that you belong to, you cannot see something wrong happening to your people and keep quiet”.

He pointed out that the NLNG has deposited N60billion for the Bodo-Bonny road, but the Federal Government has refused to pay its N60billion counterpart for the execution of the project.

“But two days ago, the Federal Government awarded a project for Abuja-Kaduna-Kano at N154billion. Look at the one NLNG said they are bringing N60billion, it has become an issue of politics,” he said.

He reiterated his demand for the commensurate release of funds for the Niger Delta to balance the $1billion to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram.

Governor Wike said Rivers politicians must work together to avert the suffering of the people.

Mpigi also advocated politics centered on Rivers State.

Mpigi said that he is not under any obligation on who to relate with. He said that he is guided by the interest of his people.

The Paramount Ruler of Tai, Gbenemene Tau Tau of Tao, King Samuel Nnee, called for politics without bitterness. He said politics is the route to development.

He said that development is party-blind, pointing out that the roads constructed by the governor are useful to APC and PDP members.