The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government of deliberately creating fuel scarcity to cow Nigerians into accepting a raise in pump price.

The governor said the federal government intended to increase the pump price, but didn’t know how to go about it.

Fayose spoke on Monday while supervising the sale of state government assisted petrol at N145 per litre to the people at Alade filling station along Iyin road Ado-Ekiti in fulfilment of the promise he made on Sunday.

The governor said that he decided to sell government petrol to people so as to alleviate their suffering during Christmas.

He said, “This is the sacrifice we have to make as a responsible government to alleviate the suffering of the people, because this is a black Christmas – they can’t move.

“It is time for Nigerians to take me seriously that the Federal Government wants to increase the pump price. Ordinarily, the N145 is too much for the people not to talk of increasing it. Today I tell you that there is a queue even at black market.

“This is also why I decided not to be part of the $1bn Boko Haram funds because our needs vary. Not until Nigeria is run like a federation, we will only be wasting our time. People must decide the way forward for Nigeria.

“I have said it before that 2019 is an opportunity for Nigerians to make a choice, either to change the change or to continue this suffering,” he said.

However, some motorists including Mr Tope Joshua, Dr Kuku and Babalola Adeleye who bought fuel from the government assisted petrol sales lauded the governor for being sensitive to the plight of the people.