- Advertisement -

Rotimi Amaechi, ex-governor of Rivers state, says the people of the state will show Nyesom Wike, his successor, “red card” at the appropriate time.

Both men fell out after Amaechi parted ways with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

On Sunday, one Morghan Ikhile, a Twitter user, asked Amaechi to use one hand to fight Wike and the other to execute projects.

“2018 na election year, so you will use one hand to fight Wike and the other to execute projects.l am laughing in Swahili…quakakukaku,” he wrote.

But the minister of transportation replied saying the people of Rivers will show the governor red card at the appropriate time.

“Me, fight Wike? No…At the appropriate time Rivers people will show him red card,” the tweet read.

Amaechi had said he was Wike’s only agenda, adding that the governor thinks about him even when he is in the toilet.

The security aides of the duo clashed along Trans-Amadi road in Port-Harcourt in August.

While Amaechi said he narrowly escaped being shot, Wike said Amaechi’s aides attacked him.