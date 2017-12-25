- Advertisement -

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has declared that Nigerians are determined to vote his party back to power in 2019.

According to a statement by Bisi Ezekiel from the National chairman’s office , Secondus was speaking at a thanksgiving organised on his emergence as party chairman in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The PDP leader said Nigerians have realised that PDP provided competent national leadership which stabilised lives of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are eagerly waiting to vote out the APC. The PDP is poised to take over the leadership of the country in 2019

“We are going according to the plans and purpose of God. This country will be returned to the PDP, whether you like it or not, it approved in heaven. You cannot do otherwise “.

While thanking God for his grace and blessing that delivered the position of the national chairman, Mr. Secondus said God used Mr. Wike and his colleagues to bring the post to fruition.

Several Governors at the occasion eulogised Secondus describing him as a forthright leader who is best for national chairmanship in the present state of the party