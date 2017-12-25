- Advertisement -

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has approved ‘Christmas Support’ for members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 105 wards of the state.

Between 150 and 200 PDP loyalists across the 105 wards would be paid N5,000 and N10,000 each, under the arrangement, it was gathered.

A team of party leaders and stalwarts has been constituted for each of the eight local government areas “to take charge of the process and ensure that the money gets to the intended beneficiaries”.

The gesture is aimed at giving the party loyalists a sense of belonging and keeping the PDP family in Bayelsa together, even at yuletide.

Cleopas Moses, state chairman of PDP, has commended the governor for deeming it necessary to reach out to the party faithful at Christmas.

He said the gesture would go a long way in ensuring that they celebrate Christmas with their families at this very trying time of the year.

Moses called on PDP lawmakers at the House of Assembly and the National Assembly to emulate the governor and extend similar gesture to their constituents.

The PDP chairman said the state and federal legislators would be making the Christmas and New Year celebrations memorable for their constituents if they reach out to them.

He said, “What the governor has done is highly commendable. It takes a leader who is compassionate to do what he has done.

“I want to call on all our elected representatives at the state and national levels to emulate the governor by extending similar support and gesture to all our people at the grassroots.

“We all must play our part to help put smiles on the faces our people at the grassroots. These are indeed trying times for all of us, but it is even more for the ordinary people.”