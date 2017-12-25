- Advertisement -

The member representing Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency of Katsina State, Mansur Ali Mashi, has challenged former governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema, to come out with convincing proofs that he left N14 billion in the state coffers while handing over.

Mashi, who until the bye-election which brought him to the lower chamber of the National Assembly was an aide to Governor Aminu Bello Masari, said the claims by Shema that he left N14 billion in the state treasury was falsehood at its best.

He was reacting to a recent statement by the media team of former governor Shema which noted that he left N14 billion in different accounts of the state as at the time of handing over.

In a statement signed by the head of his media team, Oluwabusola Olawale, and made available to newsmen, Shema also insisted that the incumbent government of Aminu Beĺlo Masari, has failed in providing good governance and enjoined citizens of the state to vote him out by 2019.

But in a swift reaction, the House of Representatives member challenged Shema to provide proofs noting that as at the time the Governor Masari led administration came in, it met only N4 billion with liability of N46 billion out of which N11 billion is for gratuity and pension arrears while N35bn for other claims.

“Do we need to remind him that he admitted leaving N4bn in the state coffers in publications he made in some national dailies? Why turn around to claim he left N14bn now?

“If he left N14billion as he is claiming, I am dare him to publish details of such money and the accounts it was domiciled as at the time of his exit for the whole world to see since, sure he will have his own personal copy of the hand over note,” he added.

Mashi said, “While swearing local government chairmen, less than one year before the end of his tenure, former governor Shema said there was N33 billion in the joint account. But as at the time of handing over, exactly nine months afterwards, we saw only N100 million in the joint account.”

Continuing he said, “Sadly, within this period, there was nothing in the council areas to show that the N32 billion were judiciously utilised.”

The lawmaker said the claim by former governor Shema that he did not obtain loan throughout his eight year rule was preposterous even as he chided him for saying the incumbent administration has failed to provide good governance in the state.

Mashi, said in the area of good governance, the records speak volume as the Governor Masari led administration met deplorable primary schools across the 361 wards in the state and the story is now different with pupils learning under conducive environment.

“The administration upgraded, redesigned and remodelled the three premier hospitals in the state, built and upgraded health centres across the state and has constructed over ten roads with the least being 40km within the last two years.”