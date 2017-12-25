- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop deceiving Nigerians with words of assurances when he has no clue on how to bring smiles on the faces of the governed having spent almost 3 years in office.

In a statement signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, apparently reacting to President Buhari’s Christmas message to Nigerians that “Better days lie ahead of the nation in despite its current challenges”, the PDP said “the perennial fuel scarcity created so as to increase pump price, highest rate of unemployment, economic inflation and series of corruption perpetrated under the present administration are enough shreds of evidence that President Buhari has failed woefully”.

“In a civilised environment, a scorecard of failure and shreds of evidence of failed promises after 3 years of governance are enough indices to tender a letter of resignation and not words of assurances of a better tomorrow,” PDP declared.

The party also queried the rationale behind spending N1 billion daily to fight “technically defeated” Boko Haram when the citizens are unemployed, hungry and deprived of decent living.

“We sympathise with Nigerians and urge them to compare and contrast. A government once reigned here that was ready to take ‘bullet’ to ensure its citizens live in comfort and here is another government with all trappings of medieval king that scourged his subjects with scorpions, tormenting them by creating artificial scarcity of the most important product on which our national life and well being is built,” the statement said.

The party, however, urged Nigerians to endure the hardships of APC government but like “Boys Scout” be prepared to vote them out in future elections declaring that “A vote for APC is a waste of PVC.”