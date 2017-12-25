- Advertisement -

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that Nigeria would return to the party.

Secondus said this at the thanksgiving service in honour of his emergence as the National Chairman of the PDP, which held at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

According to him, PDP is well positioned to take over the leadership of the country.

His words: “We are going according to the plans and purpose of God. This country will be returned to the PDP, whether you like it or not; it is approved in heaven. You cannot do otherwise.”

While thanking God for His grace and blessing that gave him the national chairmanship position, Secondus said God used Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his colleagues to make this a reality.