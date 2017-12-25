- Advertisement -

The lawmaker representing Ileoluji-Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Akinfolarin dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP‎, to join the APC on Saturday.

The lawmaker defected to the APC with hundreds of his supporters at an event held in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Hundreds of his followers from the six local government areas in his senatorial district followed him to the APC.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, the Acting Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, and other leaders of the party were at the event.

On his decision to join the ruling party, Akinfolarin told the crowd that the PDP was no longer what it used to be, adding that the party has accommodated too many bad eggs who have succeeded in causing crisis in the party.

He said, “I don’t want to be like the stubborn fly that follows a dead body into the grave.”

Receiving the new members, Adetimehin said the APC had a very big room to accommodate more people.