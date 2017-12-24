- Advertisement -

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said it was alarming that under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari, 7.74 million Nigerians lost their jobs within the last two years, saying; “It is an shameful that instead of creating the three million jobs it promised Nigerians yearly, the APC government has created unemployment.”

He lamented what he described as the “We don’t care” attitude of the government, pointing out that; “while Nigerians continue to suffer from the ineptitude of this APC government, it is more worrisome that the President and his men are carrying on as if all is well with the country.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, who said he was vindicated on his position that President Buhari lacked the required capacity to perform said “by now, it should be clear to all Nigerians that President Buhari does not have anything to offer Nigerians other that sufferings and hardships.”

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had said in its latest unemployment report that 4.07 million Nigerians became unemployed between January and September this year. Also, the NBS said 3.67 million Nigerians became jobless last year.

Governor Fayose said in his reaction that; “One of the many effects of the President’s lack of the required mental and intellectual capacity to tackle the nation’s economic problems is the collapse of several companies and loss of 3.67 million jobs in 2016 and another 4.07 million jobs in 2017.

“Today, under a government that promised change, Nigerians cannot even celebrate Christmas and New Year in peace because of the fuel scarcity orchestrated by the Buhari’s government just to achieve its aim of hiking fuel price. Nigerians are now buying petrol for as high as N600 times.

“Nigerians are only asking for food on their tables, they want employments and they want security. But they have gotten hardship and suffering from President Buhari and his clueless government?

“I therefore call on Nigerians to be prepared to use their votes to send President Buhari back to his farm in Daura so that Nigeria canonce again, return to the path of progress.”