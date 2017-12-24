- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to rise above and shun divisive tendencies as only then can the nation achieve the aspiration for a better, unified, developed and prosperous future.

The party also implored religious and political leaders to, at all times, preach peace, tolerance and understanding just as it stressed that the nation’s challenges are not insurmountable.

This was contained in the party’s message yesterday and signed by the national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi as Christians in Nigeria and all over the world, celebrate Christmas.

The message reads in part “As we gather around family, friends and other loved ones for the season’s festivities, we are reminded that the spirit behind Christmas is that of giving and sharing. The Party implores Christians and non-Christians to use Christmas as a time to renew bonds of love, show appreciation for each other and build bridges of understanding, acceptance, and forgiveness among ourselves, irrespective of religious, ethnic, political and sundry differences.

“The Party implores all Nigerians particularly our religious and political leaders to preach peace, understanding, tolerance and peaceful coexistence and rise above and shun divisive tendencies. Only then can we achieve our aspiration for a better, unified, developed and prosperous Nigeria.

“Yes, our challenges as a nation are evident but not insurmountable. With our collective prayers and commitment to our nationhood and national development, the country will surely attain its deserved heights.

“The APC wishes all Nigerians a merry Christmas. May the festival bring abundant joy and happiness to the nation,” the statement said.