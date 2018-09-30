No fewer than 4,534 delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to elect a candidate that will fly its flag in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Mr Mark Hanmation, the Organizing Secretary of the party, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi.

He said the number comprised both statutory and ward delegates and added that the primaries would hold at the Precious Event Centre.

A correspondent of NAN who visited the venue for the APC primaries, reported that accreditation was yet to start as no official was present.

Meanwhile, the Benue Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Bemgba Iortom, told NAN that delegates were set for the primaries.

He, however, did not disclose the number of delegates to participate in the election but that all former and serving government’s appointees under the party were automatic delegates while 3 others were picked from the 276 council wards in the state.

Accreditation of delegates for the primaries was yet to commence in all three venues designated for it.

Meanwhile, the police said they have made massive deployments to cover the venues for the primates.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Moses Yamu, said special forces had been deployed to NcCarthy stadium, Aper Aku stadium, IBB Square and Aminu Isa Kontangora Arts Theatre.

He, also warned mischief makers to stay away from the venues and refrain from acts inimical to overall peace of the state or face the wrath of the law.