As the controversy over the elevation of 21 traditional chiefs to the rank of first class obas in Ibadanland rages on, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has accused the state government of deliberately using the Ibadan chieftaincy crisis to cause division among Ibadan people.

Speaking against the backdrop of the 21-day ultimatum given to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji by the newly crowned kings under the aegis of Ibadan Council of Obas, the PDP warned the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, of negative consequences of dabbling into chieftaincy matters, saying the governor, by his action, was fanning the embers of discord in a city known for peaceful coexistence of its inhabitants.

Speaking, Publicity Secretary of the Oyo PDP, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, said what the governor is trying to do is to cause anarchy in Ibadan.

According to him, the government has no business dabbling into affairs of the traditional institution.

“He wants to cause division among the good people of Ibadan ahead of the 2019 general elections”, he added.

Since the setting up of a panel to review the 1959 Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration and the subsequent acceptance of its recommendations by the Oyo State government, which led to the elevation of 21 lesser Obas and members of the Olubadan-in-Council to the rank of first class traditional rulers, the state capital has not known peace.

This is because the reigning Olubadan, Oba Adetunji opposed the recommendations of the panel, which he described as rubbishing the tradition and culture of the ancient city.

But the state government said the elevation of the traditional chiefs was to enhance the status of Olubadan.

According to Ajimobi, one of the justifications for the review of the 1959 Ibadan chieftaincy declaration and subsequent crowing of 21 new kings by the state government was that it will enhance the power and prestige of the institution of Olubadan of Ibadanland, presently occupied by Oba Saliu Adetunji, as the paramount Ibadan traditional ruler would be surrounded with lesser kings who would either be accompanying or representing him at public functions.

The situation got to its peak recently that President Muhammadu Buhari had to intervene and subsequently secured an assurance from Governor Ajimobi that the royal father would not be dethroned over his opposition to the review of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declarations.

Ajimobi had claimed that he had enough reasons and justification to dethrone Oba Adetunji who he claimed was his uncle but would not do it.

Therefore it was a big surprise to many that less than a month that the Governor gave the assurance, the newly crowned kings, acting under the aegies of Ibadan Council of Obas came up with a 21-day ultimatum deposition threat to Oba Adetunji.

At a press conference held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, they accused the Olubadan of acts unbecoming of his office as the paramount ruler of Ibadanland.

Led by Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, the traditional rulers at the press conference gave the Olubadan the grace of 21 days to retrace his steps or be removed from office.

Other members of the council, who attended the conference are Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Balogun of Ibadaland; Oba Abimbola Tajudeen Ajibola, Osi Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Eddy Oyewole, Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Amidu Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland; and Oba Kola Adegbola, Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland.

However, as the bewildered people of Ibadan await the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum, which coincidentally falls on New Year day, a group of family heads (Mogaajis) in Ibadanland came out to condemn the action of the new kings, describing it as “a big slap on the faces of all sons and daughters of Ibadanland.”

The Ibadan family heads, under the aegis of Council of Authentic Ibadan Mogajis, also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the 21 kings to withdraw their threat to recommend Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, for removal or face the wrath of Ibadan people.

Among Ibadan family heads who rose in support of Oba Adetunji were: Mogaji Oloko compound, Chief Abass Oloko; Mogaji Adanla compound, Chief Abduljelyl Karheem; Mogaji Akere compound, Chief Moshud Gbolagade; Mogaji Omilabu compound, Chief Waheed Kosoko; Mogaji Olasomi compound, Chief Ademola Oladosu; and Mogaji Akinsola compound in Oopo Labiran area of Chief Wale Oladoja.

Spokesman for the group, Chief Oladoja, asked the new kings to “allow the court to decide the cases on merit and stop cutting corners”, since the matter is already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

His words: “We, the authentic mogajis of Ibadan begin to wonder if these people are already feeling guilty before the court pronouncements. Why can’t they allow the status quo to remain pending the judgment of several cases on the matter?

“We hold dear Nigerian judiciary as bastion and hope of all. Therefore, they should allow the judiciary to do its job. Otherwise, we will go after them and subject them to public ridicule too. They are our fathers and they should know that an injury to one is an injury to all. They risk losing their crowns should they go ahead to recommend Olubadan for removal over phantom charges.”

Meanwhile, an Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, has fixed January 19, 2018, for judgment in the suit filed by the former governor of Oyo State and the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, against the review of the 1959 Olubadan chieftaincy declaration.

Justice Olajumoke Aiki of the court adjourned the case for ruling and judgment after the lead counsel to Ladoja, Mr. Michael Lana; counsel to Governor Ajimobi, Mallam Yusuf Alli (SAN); and counsel to Justice Boade, Mr. Seun Abimbola, who is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, concluded their submissions on the originating summons.

In the suit numbered M/317/2017, the Osi Olubadan is praying the court to restrain the commission of enquiry set up by Governor Ajimobi from sitting, accepting any memorandum or in any way taking any step in furtherance of its assignment, pending the determination of motion on notice in respect of the subject.

In the suit, Governor Ajimobi and the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that reviewed the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, Justice Akintunde Boade, were listed as first and second respondents respectively.

However, as the seven-day counter ultimatum given to members of the Ibadan Council of Obas to withdraw their deposition threat against the Oba Adetunji expired during the week, the new kings are yet to do so.

One of the new Ibadan kings, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, revealed that members of the Ibadan Council of Obas had decided to go ahead to recommend the Olubadan for deposition at the expiration of the ultimatum, if the monarch refused to retrace his steps as demanded.

Earlier, Oba Adetunhji had described the threat to recommend him for removal as an affront to the people of Ibadan and end of the year entertainment programme.

The monarch, in a press statement made available to newsmen by his press secretary, Adeola Oloko, declared that the so-called Oba-in-Council was unknown to the Oyo State Chieftaincy Laws, wondering how a group of educated individuals such as the High Chiefs could resort to illegality by commenting on a matter before the court.

While alluding to history, the Olubadan boasted that the new kings have no power to depose him from the throne.

“By custom and tradition, no Olubadan has been recommended for removal from office by any high chief or group of high chiefs at any time and my own reign will not be an exception. At least, we have received applications from families of about four of the embattled high chiefs asking for their immediate replacement.

“But, like a prodigal son, we hope that they would sooner than later renounce the unrecognised crowns and return to the warm embrace of their father as the palace door is perpetually open. The high chiefs are hereby advised to emulate high chiefs in other places, who are not wearing crowns but still earn respect of their people for peace and progress to reign supreme in the land.”

Meanwhile, a former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government of Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, has appealed to elders in the ancient city of Ibadan to intervene in the lingering crisis.

Olaosebikan specifically called on a former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Bayo Oyero, Ambassador Olu Saanu, Chief K. K. Olatunji and the incumbent President of CCII, Chief Yemi Soladoye to intervene in the matter to forestall further degeneration of the crisis.