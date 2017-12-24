- Advertisement -

In the TV documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari to be aired today on NTA, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and ministers will offer rare insights into the taciturn Nigerian leader, a statement by the President’s media office indicated.

Here are some of the revelations they will make about President Buhari in the 55 minute documentary:

“He gives you things to do, and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you….And he cracks those jokes, and manages to still keep a straight face.”

—Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“He gave me some priority projects: Mokwa/Jebba road, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, and Second Niger Bridge…He never appends his signature to anything, unless you’ve explained, and he understands it.”

—Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

“When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can’t do that again now.”

—Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State governor.

“I wish I had his patience. He would listen to everybody, and then take a decision. He is a reformed democrat.”

—Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

“How I wish Nigerians know his softer and accommodating side. Very jocular. But it is our duty to tell them.”

—Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

The documentary will also be aired on Channels TV on Christmas Day and repeated by NTA on 26 December.