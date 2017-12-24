- Advertisement -

The National Chairman the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has charged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to offer special prayers for an end to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it is obvious that they are not moving the country in the right direction.

In a Christmas message to Nigerians, signed by Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the hardship Nigerians have been going through in the last 30 months of the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led administration shows clearly that it was a mistake voting the party in the first place.

“The fact that Nigerians cannot see fuel to travel home to see their loved ones during this Christmas even after fuel prize jumped from N87 per liter under PDP administration to N145 under APC shows clearly that they have nothing to offer.

- Advertisement -

“As Christmas is the marking of the coming of the messiah by (sic) Christendom, this is the best time to seek God’s intervention to send a leader who would save this country as APC administration has failed the people woefully.

Secondus noted that never in the history of Nigeria has there been this level of disaffection among the people with the government clearly unable to offer a way out. He added: “This Yuletide time is therefore ripe for Nigerians to bury their political, ethnic and religious differences and go on their knees to ask God to save this country from the hands of APC misrule and clear lack of direction.

“This is the third Christmas Nigerians are marking under APC government and the indignation in their faces across board shows it all that the people are sad and disappointed.”

Notwithstanding the frustrations however, the recently elected national chairman PDP enjoined all Nigerians to use this period of Christmas to reflect deeply on the future of democracy in this country.