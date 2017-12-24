- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party has won all the chairmanship and councillor ship seats in the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti State in Saturday’s local government election.

Five parties presented candidates for the election.

They were Action Democratic Party, National Democratic Liberty Party, PDP, People’s Party of Nigeria and Social Democratic Party.

The main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, boycotted the election.

Addressing the newsmen and other stakeholders shortly after the announcement of the results by all the Returning Officers in the LGAs, the Chairman, Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission, retired Justice Kayode Bamisile, said it was peaceful, violence free, fair and free.

According to all the Returning Officers, who were senior academic staff members from tertiary institutions in Ekiti and Ondo States and who took turn to announce the results on Saturday night between 8.30pm and 10pm at the SIEC office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the local government election was keenly contested by all the five political parties that participated.

In Ido Osi LGA, Returning Officer Isaac Babatunde, announced PDP’s Aladedemi Tunde as winner of the chairmanship election, having polled 24,432 votes against his closest in NDLP’s candidate who polled 121.

In Ekiti East LGA, PDP’s Ogundana Sikiru Sunday was winner having polled 27,918 votes.

In Irepodun Ifelodun LG, from where Governor Ayo Fayose hails, Ebenezer Tunde Bisi, who is the Returning Officer, announced PDP’s Dapo Olagunju as winner having polled 31,724 votes against his runner up of ADP who polled 1,361 votes.

In Moba LGA, Returning Officer Clement Olaoye announced PDP’s Ayeni James as winner having polled 20,444 votes to defeat opposition in ADP, which polled 237.

In Ikere-Ekiti, with Ekiti State’s second largest number of voters, PDP’s Ayeni Aderemi Ezekiel polled 22,354 to emerge winner and in Oye LGA, Sunday Alonge of PDP polled 29,380 to emerge winner.

Ikole LGA has Abiola Racheal Olukayode of PDP polling 29,956 to emerge winner, while in Efon LGA, Yemi Owoeye emerged winner with 11,900 votes.

In Ekiti South West, Omolase Lanre of PDP polled 24,657 to emerge winner, while Akindele Ogidi also of PDP in Gbonyin LGA scored 24,940 to emerge winner.

In Ise-Orun LGA, Kolawole Oluropo polled 26,420 to emerge winner and in Ekiti West LGA, Ayodeji Daniel Francis polled 23,162 to emerge winner as announced by Returning Officer Faparusi Michela Olubunmi, while in Emure LG, Ayenimopa Idowu announced PDP’s Olubayode Okeya, who polled 15,293 votes against ADP’s candidate who polled 201 votes, as winner.

In Ilejemeje LGA, PDP’s Awolola Sunday Johnson polled 7303 to emerged winner as announced by returning officer Ojo Olutope Stephen.

In Ijero LGA, Bayo Ojo, who is the Returning Officer and Provost of Ijero College of Health Technology, announced PDP’s Dada Biodun as winner having polled 23,587 votes as against the Second Runner up who polled 233 and for NDLP.

In Ado LG, the capital city with largest number of electorates, PDP’s Bamisile Clement emerged winner by polling 43,262 votes against ADP’s candidate who polled 770 votes.

Bamisile, who appreciated all stakeholders for supporting the state’s electoral umpire to achieve a peaceful, free and fair election, in his address said: “Today, December 23, 2017 marked another political improvement in bringing democracy to the door step of our people. In 2015, we conducted an election that was widely adjudged free, peaceful and fair and got befitting award for our efforts.

“We thank God for the successful conduct of the poll to fill Chairmanship and Councillorship seats in the state which held from 8am and 2pm and has been peaceful and violet free.

“We took our work seriously and put in the best, hence we are have conducted free and fair election. We had visited all LGAs, traditional rulers, security agencies, political parties and others to seek for their support and for them to mobilise their people for participation in the poll. They had showed readiness for election and fullfiled their promise to vote. We have protected our people’s rights in deciding cautiously their representatives. We particularly appreciate Governor Ayodele Fayose for strengthening democracy. It is an undisputable fact that Governor Fayose always follow the constitutional dictates to conduct LG elections as at when due.

“LG is closest to the people, this is why it’s election is very important. The use of caretaker committee is an aberration which we must all reject.

“We appreciate all stakeholders.

“In totality, PDP has won all the 16 LG chairmanship and councillorship seats in the state. Appreciate all Ekiti people for peaceful conduct. I implore all to accept the results, no Victor nor vanquished as we are all working together for good of all. Certificates of return to be given to all winners by 9am on Sunday.”