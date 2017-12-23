- Advertisement -

As the standoff between the Presidency and the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, deepens, members of Kwankwassiya Movement have accused the Presidency of destabilizing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The members, who are part of a faction of the All Progressives Congress in the state, led by the former Governor, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were reacting to Thursday’s formal removal of Kano State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Umar Haruna Doguwa.

In a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kano, they announced that, “It has come to our notice that the Presidency has directed the immediate removal of the duly elected Chairman of the Kano State Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Umar Haruna Doguwa”

Spokesperson of the Movement, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam, listed three aides of the Presidency, namely his Personal Assistant on Electronic Media, Alhaji Saban Ibrahim Shaarada, another Personal Assistant, Comrade Hafiz Kawu, and an associate of the President, Alhaji Bashir Ibrahim Gwammaja, as the characters behind the hatchet job.

The spokesman, who was flanked by the former boss of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Arch Aminu Dabo, the former Secretary to the State Government, Dr Rabiu Sukeiman Bichi, and scores of supporters of their faction furter alleged that trio, alongside a few members of the party, led by the National Secretary of the party, Mai Bala Buni, undertook the illegal removal.

They regretted that there was never a time the National Working Committee (NWC) or the National Executive Committee (NEC) had met to decide to remove the state party Chairman while describing the exercise as a breach of the process prescribed by the party’s constitution.

While expressing huge disappointment over the unpleasant development, they declared that they had thought that gone was the era of such impunity only for them to be confronted with such brazen impunity.

They charged the National Party leadership to immediately reverse the change in the leadership of the party in the state adding that, “past expertness have taught us that such actions can result into disastrous consequences for the party”

Investigation indicated that the loyalists of the former governor in the state may be considering a “political solution” in the event their grievance remained unaddressed by the national leadership of the party.