Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken Lere Olayinka, media aide of Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, to court over an alleged false statement.

Olayinka had quoted Abdullahi as saying the current fuel scarcity is because the economy had improved so much that more Nigerians were buying cars.

Abdullahi has since denied the statement

In a statement on Saturday, the party described Olayinka’s action as a deliberate ploy to soil the name of the APC spokesman.

“The statement was a pure fabrication by one Lere Olayinka, a media aide to governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, who made the alleged tweet on December 19, 2017, without citing any source and was rightly ignored by right thinking people,” the statement read.

“Our party immediately issued a disclaimer, warning the general public to be wary of the said Olayinka for being notorious for peddling fake news.

“We have been compelled to issue this disclaimer yet again as there appears to be a deliberate ploy to soil the reputation of Mallam Abdullahi through the spread of this fiction.

“We also wish to note that mallam Abdullahi has commenced legal action against Mr Olayinka as his lawyers have written to him to disclaim the said statement or be sued for damages.

“We once again appeal to the media to corroborate information attributed to us from our official media channels.”