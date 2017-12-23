- Advertisement -

Former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Buba Marwa, has said nobody can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Marwa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain said from political calculations, no formidable candidate can withstand Buhari during the upcoming election.

Speaking with The Sun, the APC chieftain maintained that Buhari’s victory in 2019 will be a huge landslide.

According to Marwa, “The president’s victory in 2019 will be a huge landslide. In 2015, he beat a sitting president. In 2019, tell me, who will he be facing? His victory is a foregone conclusion. Other parties should be strategising towards 2023 because 2019 would be a no contest. That is the reality. We are praying for his good health.

“In the business of running for the presidency, you must do some calculations. It is not a theoretical thing that you just look at somebody’s face, you like the face and say that he is going to win.

“Look at the performance, look at the votes that came out of Kano and what is possible and compare Kano votes, for instance, to the South East votes. By the time you remove Imo State that is APC, total the votes for the rest of the states in the southeast and Kano. That is one. Then, look at the votes of the northwest; the entire northwest votes, actually, are more than South South and South East.

“Obviously, an unpopular candidate from the North can be beaten. But when you have somebody like President Buhari taking full advantage of the North West, add that to the North East, it is almost double of the votes from the South South and the South East.

“In essence, the total registered voters of South South and South West combined is equivalent to North West alone – each with about 17.6m voters. Assuming those cancel out in 2019, compare to 2015 results, the South West, an APC zone, breaks the equilibrium with nearly 14 million voters. Then comes the North East zone, with 9 million voters and four APC governors out of six. And we still have North Central also with 9 million voters and all six APC governors.

“And as a bonus, you look at the North Central and the South West, Lagos, for instance, which is an APC stronghold and not even to mention the other South West states. And even if you break in the North Central, again, it is won already.

“So, that is why I said that the opposition should begin to think of 2023 because 2019 is a foregone conclusion. And it was a sitting president that he defeated. So, they should tell me who else would come that would be stronger than a sitting president to face him. This is a strategic calculation. We are just praying for the Almighty God to grant him good health to face the challenges. The victory is certain.”